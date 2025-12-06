Trump Goes To Bat For Roger Clemens After Blaming Obama DOJ For Keeping Him Out of Hall of Fame

President Donald Trump wrote a lengthy Truth Social defense of baseball great Roger Clemens Saturday by urging officials to “do the right thing” and induct him into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

“The Baseball Hall of Fame Committee is voting on admitting new Members TOMORROW, and these highly respected owners, executives, writers, and, most importantly, Hall of Famers, should do the right thing by finally putting Roger Clemens, known as “The Rocket,” in the Hall!” Trump wrote.

He continued praising Clemens’s record.

“Roger is clearly one of the Greatest Pitchers of All Time, with amazing achievements that include winning 354 Games, seven Cy Young Awards (A Record, by a lot!), and playing in six World Series, winning two. ‘The Rocket’ is second only to another All Time GREAT, Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan, in most strike-outs,” he wrote.

Trump blamed former President Barack Obama’s Department of Justice for preventing Clemens from being inducted due to an unsuccessful prosecution on perjury charges over alleged steroid use. Clemens was acquitted in 2012.

Trump continued:

Roger Clemens is the only pitcher who has won 300 games to not have the honor of being enshrined in the Hall of Fame, which is a total travesty! The only reason he is not is because of rumors and innuendo, which were not proven. He never tested positive and, when the Obama DOJ went after him in a criminal case claiming that he did take steroids, Roger, who has always denied taking any drugs, was FULLY ACQUITTED OF ALL CHARGES. “The Rocket,” a nickname he earned very early in his career because of his blazing fastball, was just as dominant before those erroneous allegations were leveled against him. I sincerely hope that the Committee uses its great judgment (Roger’s opponents never proved a thing against him, and he may have the best pitching record, all told, in the History of Baseball!), and the Baseball Commissioner has the Strength, Wisdom, and Power to do the right thing, and put Roger Clemens in The Baseball Hall of Fame, IMMEDIATELY! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT

Trump previously encouraged Clemens to sue the league over his Hall of Fame omission.