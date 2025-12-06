Trump Fumes Democrats Are ‘Destroying’ Cities Like Charlotte After Previously-Deported Illegal Immigrant Charged in Stabbing Attack

President Donald Trump ripped Democratic politicians on Saturday afternoon, saying they are “destroying” American cities like Charlotte by going easy on criminals and illegal immigrants.

The president’s barb, made in a Truth Social post, came just hours after an illegal immigrant was charged with stabbing a man on a Charlotte train the night before. The suspect, 33-year-old Oscar Solarzano, had been previously deported from the U.S. before reentering and carrying out the attack, according to court documents, NBC affiliate WCNC 36 reported.

Trump posted:

Another stabbing by an Illegal Migrant in Charlotte, North Carolina. What’s going on in Charlotte? Democrats are destroying it, like everything else, piece by piece!!! President DJT

The Trump Administration sent ICE and Border Patrol agents to Charlotte last month as part of its push to deport illegal immigrants. Those efforts, like similar operations in Los Angeles and Chicago, were met with some anti-ICE protestors, as well as thousands of kids skipping school to avoid potentially being nabbed.

WCNC reported:

Court records indicate Solarzano was intoxicated in the light rail train and challenged the victim to a fight, and was shouting at others prior to the stabbing. His address was listed as an address matching the Roof Above shelter. Court documents noted that no bond was set for him, saying he is in the country illegally and “has been deported previously.”

Beyond the recent immigration crackdown, Charlotte has also been on Trump’s mind in recent months, following the savage murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska aboard a train in August.

Trump said the “animal” who stabbed Zarutska to death, 34-year-old career criminal Decarlos Brown Jr., should be executed for the attack.

Brown had been arrested 14 times prior to the murder, which was caught on security footage, including for robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault. He was charged with first-degree murder; a trial date has not been set for Brown.

Spectrum News 1 in Charlotte reported the victim of Friday’s attack remains in the hospital in critical condition. The channel reported Solarzano got on the train without paying and drunkenly challenged the victim.

Watch above via Spectrum News 1.