Olivia Nuzzi Out at New York Magazine After Relationship With RFK Jr.

New York magazine announced on Monday that Olivia Nuzzi, its star Washington correspondent who became embroiled in scandal over a personal relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., would be leaving the outlet.

The statement said that an external review by a white-shoe firm found “no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias” in Nuzzi’s coverage of the former independent presidential candidate, but that the two parties nonetheless “agreed” to part ways:

Last month, the magazine enlisted the law firm Davis Wright Tremaine to review Olivia Nuzzi’s work during the 2024 campaign. They reached the same conclusion as the magazine’s initial internal review of her published work, finding no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias. Nevertheless, the magazine and Nuzzi agreed that the best course forward is to part ways. Nuzzi is a uniquely talented writer and we have been proud to publish her work over her nearly eight years as our Washington Correspondent. We wish her the best.

New York placed Nuzzi on leave last month after she disclosed a relationship with Kennedy that the magazine said violated its standards. Nuzzi, who wrote a profile of the political scion late last year, said the relationship “turned personal” after the publication of that piece, but that it was never physical.

Ari Wilkenfeld, an attorney for Nuzzi, issued a statement in response to the latest development: “Ms. Nuzzi is gratified though not surprised that two different investigations have determined that her reporting on the 2024 campaign was sound and that she did nothing wrong. For nearly eight years, she consistently produced critically celebrated and hugely popular journalism in her capacity as the Washington Correspondent for New York Magazine. She is grateful for the editors, fact checkers, and artists with whom she worked and to the readers who have supported her with their time, subscriptions, and engagement. She looks forward to the next chapter of her career.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.