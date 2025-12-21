60 Minutes Abruptly Yanks Segment on Prisoners Sent By Trump to El Salvador Mega-Prison

60 Minutes postponed a segment on the maximum security prison in El Salvador that President Donald Trump sent suspected gangsters and illegal immigrants to, only a few hours before the report was set to air on Sunday.

The CBS program had been planning to air the segment titled “Inside CECOT,” referring to El Salvador’s Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo.

Here is the brief editor’s note that 60 Minutes posted to X about the report getting bumped:

“The broadcast lineup for tonight’s edition of 60 Minutes has been updated. Our report ‘Inside CECOT’ will air in a future broadcast.”

The CBS News website also yanked its teaser clip of the report down from its website. Here is what that page looks like now:

A CBS News spokesperson told Puck reporter Dylan Byers that its editorial team “determined it needed additional reporting.”

The segment was being reported by correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi and produced by Oriana Zill de Granados.

Paramount Skydance, the parent company of CBS, shared the following teaser for the report on Friday:

Earlier this year, the Trump administration deported hundreds of Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador, a country most had no ties to, claiming they were terrorists. This move sparked an ongoing legal battle, and nine months later the U.S. government still has not released the names of all those deported and placed in CECOT, one of El Salvador’s harshest prisons.

It added Alfonsi would be speaking to “some of the now released deportees, who describe the brutal and torturous conditions they endured inside CECOT.”

CECOT has been described by outlets like ABC News as a “mega-prison.” It opened in 2023 as part of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele’s push to arrest and imprison more gang members. Inmates taunted a handful of Democratic and Republican lawmakers when they toured CECOT in May.

President Trump said he was “very impressed” with the prison earlier this year and that he would “love” to send American crooks there.

CBS did not mention when it plans on running the segment down the line.