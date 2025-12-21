Tucker Carlson Crowned ‘Antisemite of the Year’ After Nick Fuentes Interview and Ben Shapiro Feud

A prominent Jewish civil rights group “awarded” its “Antisemite of the year” title to Tucker Carlson on Sunday, a few month after the ex-cable news star interviewed self-proclaimed Hitler admirer Nick Fuentes.

StopAntisemitism, a Washington, D.C.-based “grassroots watchdog organization,” according to its website, gave the unflattering designation to Carlson a year after it named Candace Owens the biggest antisemite of 2024.

The New York Post was the first outlet to report the news.

“Carlson’s divisive, hateful, and dangerous rhetoric and his repeated glowing interviews with bigots and Hitler apologists have made him the most reviled Jew-hater over the last 12 months,” StopAntisemitism founder Liora Rez told the outlet.

Carlson has been highly critical of Israel since it launched the War in Gaza, after Hamas terrorists killed about 1,200 people and took hundreds of hostages on October 7, 2023.

He posted a video on X earlier this month asking “Why are we defending mass murder in Gaza? Because our Greatest Ally demands it. It’s time to rethink that relationship.” Carlson also talked to outgoing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in June; one topic was whether American politicians are “America First or Israel First?”

More recently, his October interview with Fuentes was considered by many pundits to be a total softball. Fuentes has made a number of racist and antisemitic comments over the years, and he told Piers Morgan earlier this month that he believed Adolf Hitler was “really f*cking cool.”

And Carlson has trashed Shapiro several times in the past few years.

He said Shapiro doesn’t “care about the country at all” and is more concerned with Israel. And in a YouTube video titled “Ben Shapiro Doesn’t Care About Americans, And He Just Proved It” last month, Carlson said Shapiro “does not want to have” a conversation about how debt is stopping Americans from getting married and starting families — an issue, Carlson said, that Shapiro supposedly cares about.

Shapiro went off on Carlson this past week during a speech at The Heritage Foundation HQ. He ripped Carlson for being an “anti-American” fake conservative who is “destroying” the conservative movement by routinely lying to his audience.

“Tucker Carlson has trafficked in nearly every conspiracy theory under the sun,” Shapiro said. “He has accused the Trump Administration of covering up a Mossad-run child sex trafficking ring, run by Jeffrey Epstein, without of course actually mentioning Donald Trump’s name, because Tucker is a coward when it comes to President Trump.”