Bongino Stuns Critics With Frank Admission on Fox News: ‘Says He Lied For Money And Will Likely Do It Again’

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino offered a surprisingly frank admission on Thursday night’s episode of Hannity when pressed on his past suggestion that the January 6 pipe bombs placed at the DNC and RNC were likely an “inside job.”

Bongino, a former Fox News host, has made several earnest remarks in recent months on his former network, including in May, complaining about the difficulties of his new job and flat-out saying he does not like it.

Sean Hannity and Bongino spoke about the FBI’s recent arrest of a suspect responsible for placing the pipe bombs back in 2021, an act that has long fed the right’s conspiracy mongers.

“I don’t know if you remember this,” Hannity told Bongino at one point, adding:

This was before you became the deputy FBI director. You put a post on X right after this happened and said there’s a massive cover-up because the person that planted those pipe bombs, they don’t want you to know who it is because it’s either a connected anti-Trump insider are an inside job. You said that long before you even were thought of as deputy FBI director.

“Yeah, that’s why I said to you this investigation’s just begun,” Bongino replied. “We are pretty comfortable we have our guy.”

Bongino then offered an explanation for his past comments, which stunned many observers in the media: “Listen, I was paid in the past, Sean, for my opinions. That’s clear. And one day I will be back in that space, but that’s not what I’m paid for now. I’m paid to be your deputy director, and we base investigations on facts.”

The clip quickly went viral and led to a wave of reactions, with many observers arguing that Bongino said the quiet part out loud about today’s MAGA influencer culture.

Media reporter Joe Perticone shared the clip and commented, “Deputy FBI director says he lied for money and will likely do it again in the future.”

Deputy FBI director says he lied for money and will likely do it again in the future 👍🏼 https://t.co/VHl6C7pXpO — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) December 5, 2025

“Holy crap, what an admission,” added the Atlantic’s Tom Nichols.

Holy crap, what an admission https://t.co/j1Vk9gKPaY — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 5, 2025

Below are some additional reactions:

In which the deputy director of the FBI, who in his previous life as a radio host portrayed himself as a truth teller, now says he was just saying stuff back then and plans to go back to just saying stuff in the future: https://t.co/gcwQW4eP2w — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) December 5, 2025

A very candid admission about how the right-wing media landscape operates: https://t.co/StjhXt2geN — Lawrence Hurley (@lawrencehurley) December 5, 2025

Interesting how the view changes when one leaves the easy comfort of opinion for the demanding realm of fact. Opinions come freely; facts must be pursued. It’s always harder to find the truth than to echo the noise. https://t.co/hKjDEmJYZN — Jim LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) December 5, 2025

Does he realize what he just admitted? https://t.co/4NbcwTkVVw — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) December 5, 2025

I give Bongino credit here for being honest about how he was misleading people in exchange for payment, in his previous career as a media commentator. https://t.co/c6wnselulG — Art Vandelay (@LJS527) December 5, 2025

A remarkably telling comment! https://t.co/6tjIKrXx60 — Dan Shafer (@DanRShafer) December 5, 2025

Not many people actually admit this. I appreciate the candor. https://t.co/86iP1kbNIC — RJC (@RobC315) December 5, 2025

