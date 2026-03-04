‘First Time Since WW II’: Leavitt Boasts of US Sinking Iranian Submarine With a Torpedo

Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt boasted of the U.S.’s military success in Iran while opening a White House press briefing on Wednesday, calling the operation a “resounding success.”

“Since 1979, the terrorist Iranian regime has actively and intentionally facilitated the killings of Americans,” Leavitt began, before listing off Iranian attacks on Americans:

They chant “death to America” and fund other radical terrorists who attack our country and are seeking to destroy Western civilization itself. These terrorists seized our embassy and took 66 Americans hostage in Tehran. They slaughtered 241 US service members with a truck bombing in Beirut. They killed and maimed hundreds of American service members in Iraq, and this is just a small fraction of their blood-soaked record. Prior leaders have been too weak and ineffective to address this threat. Some, like Barack Hussein Obama, even sent pallets of cash that ultimately financed this terrorist crusade against the United States and our people, while signing stupid and naive deals that put Iran on the path to developing nuclear bombs. After years of endless appeasement and empty statements from politicians on both sides of the political aisle in this town, President Trump is finally a man of action.

“President Trump is holding these monsters accountable and permanently extinguishing their nuclear ambitions. Future generations of Americans will look back to this moment as the moment when the specter of a nuclear-armed Iran ended. At the beginning of Operation Epic Fury, launched last weekend, President Trump laid out clear objectives to the American people on what the U.S. Military seeks to accomplish through these major combat operations,” she continued, listing off Trump’s goals and some of the U.S.’s military accomplishments:

Number one: destroy the regime’s deadly ballistic missiles and completely raze their missile industry to the ground. Number two: annihilate the Iranian regime’s Navy. And so far, we have destroyed more than 20 Iranian ships, including their top submarine last night, using a torpedo for the first time since World War II. There is not a single Iranian ship underway in the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, or the Gulf of Oman. Number three: Operation Epic Fury will ensure the regime’s terrorist proxies in the region can no longer destabilize the region or the free world and attack our armed forces. And thus far, Iran’s proxies are hardly putting up a fight.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

