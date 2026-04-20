Sen. Mark Warner Announces Daughter’s Death At 36: ‘Heartbroken Beyond Words’

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner (D) announced the death of his daughter, Madison Warner, at the age of 36, following a battle with juvenile diabetes.

Warner posted on social media Monday, “We are heartbroken beyond words by the passing of our beloved daughter, Madison, 36, after a decades-long battle with juvenile diabetes and other health issues. She filled our lives with love and laughter, and her absence leaves an immeasurable void.”

“Warner has been an advocate for diabetes research in the Senate, often citing his own family’s experience having a daughter with Type 1 diabetes,” CBS News reported. “He’s spoken out about making insulin more affordable and sponsored legislation to increase access to diabetes care more broadly.”

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle expressed their condolences to Warner via social media.

Vice President JD Vance wrote, “Our prayers are with Sen. Warner, his daughter, and their whole family. What a terrible loss at such a young age. May God comfort them.”

Our prayers are with Sen. Warner, his daughter, and their whole family. What a terrible loss at such a young age. May God comfort them. https://t.co/7bQ147BmOK — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 20, 2026

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) wrote, “Our deepest condolences. We’re keeping your family in our prayers.”

Our deepest condolences. We're keeping your family in our prayers.❤️ — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) April 20, 2026

Rep. Rob Wittman (R-VA) wrote, “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Senator Warner’s daughter, Madison. I am praying for peace, strength, and comfort for Mark, Lisa, and the entire Warner family in the days ahead. No parent should endure such a loss.”

I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Senator Warner’s daughter, Madison. I am praying for peace, strength, and comfort for Mark, Lisa, and the entire Warner family in the days ahead. No parent should endure such a loss. — Rep. Rob Wittman (@RobWittman) April 20, 2026

Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz wrote, “I’m sorry for your tragic loss, Senator. You and your family are in my prayers.”

I’m sorry for your tragic loss, Senator. You and your family are in my prayers. — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) April 20, 2026

Republican Texas state Rep. August Pfluger (R) wrote, “I am incredibly sorry for your loss. Keeping you and your family in my prayers.”

I am incredibly sorry for your loss. Keeping you and your family in my prayers. — Rep. August Pfluger (@RepPfluger) April 20, 2026

Rep. John McGuire (R-VA) wrote, “I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Senator Mark Warner’s daughter. My wife Tracy and I are praying for Mark and his family during this difficult time.”

I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Senator Mark Warner’s daughter. My wife Tracy and I are praying for Mark and his family during this difficult time. — Congressman John McGuire (@RepJohnMcGuire) April 20, 2026

Sen. Lindsey Graham wrote, “I am so deeply sorry to hear about the passing of Madison, the daughter of Senator Mark Warner and his wife, Lisa Collis. Mark is a good friend with a wonderful family who are beyond heartbroken. I pray that God will provide them the grace and healing that only He can. I would also ask everyone to put the Warner family in their prayers.”

I am so deeply sorry to hear about the passing of Madison, the daughter of Senator Mark Warner and his wife, Lisa Collis. Mark is a good friend with a wonderful family who are beyond heartbroken. I pray that God will provide them the grace and healing that only He can. I would… https://t.co/BeUeVXxkNb — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 20, 2026

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) wrote, “Please join me in praying for Senator Warner, his wife Lisa, and all their family and friends mourning today.”

Please join me in praying for Senator Warner, his wife Lisa, and all their family and friends mourning today. https://t.co/YpAqZGCyMb — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) April 20, 2026

Virginia’s Lt. Gov. Ghazala Hashmi (D) wrote, “Azhar and I are simply heartbroken to learn of Madison Warner’s passing. We are keeping Mark, Lisa, and all who love Madison in our prayers, and we hope that the love surrounding the Warner/Collis family and the memories of Madison bring comfort in these difficult days.”

Azhar and I are simply heartbroken to learn of Madison Warner’s passing. We are keeping Mark, Lisa, and all who love Madison in our prayers, and we hope that the love surrounding the Warner/Collis family and the memories of Madison bring comfort in these difficult days. — Lt. Governor Ghazala Hashmi (@ltgovhashmi) April 20, 2026

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) wrote, “Tragic news about the loss of Mark and Lisa’s daughter Maddy after a long illness. Over the years I got to know Maddy and her sisters and I cannot imagine how difficult this is for them and Mark and Lisa. They were all there for her every step of the way. Maddy was such a smart and engaging person and always up for a talk. Prayers with the Warner family today.”

Tragic news about the loss of Mark and Lisa’s daughter Maddy after a long illness. Over the years I got to know Maddy and her sisters and I cannot imagine how difficult this is for them and Mark and Lisa. They were all there for her every step of the way. Maddy was such a smart… — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) April 20, 2026

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) wrote, “Join me in praying for Senator Warner and his family during this difficult time. May God’s love surround them and bring them comfort.”

Join me in praying for Senator Warner and his family during this difficult time. May God’s love surround them and bring them comfort. https://t.co/eSkV0QgQZ0 — Senator Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) April 20, 2026

Rep. Becca Balint (D-VT) wrote, “I’m so sorry for your loss, @MarkWarner. May Madison’s memory always be a blessing.”

I’m so sorry for your loss, @MarkWarner. May Madison’s memory always be a blessing. — Rep. Becca Balint (@RepBeccaB) April 20, 2026

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