The man who allegedly attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) at a town hall warned a neighbor ahead of the event that he “might get arrested.”

Anthony Kazmierczak, 55, asked his neighbor to watch his dog ahead of the Omar town hall and hinted there could be trouble, according to the New York Post.

“He said, ‘I’m going to this Omar thing.’ I’m like, Omar what? He said, ‘This town hall thing.’ And he said, ‘I might get arrested,’” neighbor Brian Kelley said.

At the Minneapolis town hall on Tuesday, a man can be seen rushing towards Omar and then spraying her with something before being taken away. People around the congresswoman noted that liquid smelled terrible, while Omar insisted on continuing the town hall. Omar was calling for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to resign when she was sprayed.

“We will continue. This f**king a**hole is not getting away with this,” Omar said at the town hall.

“I figured it was nonsense. He wasn’t going to do anything stupid,” Kelley said about watching Kazmierczak’s dog. “I said, ‘Sure, I’ll walk her.’ But then the next day he said, ‘Don’t worry about it, I’ve got it covered.’ I figured he blew that off.”

Kazmierczak was arrested and booked on a third-degree assault charge.

Kelley claimed his neighbor has been on pain medication since a car crash and he suffers from other health issues.

“He’s also been diagnosed with Parkinson’s,” Kelley said.

The neighbor described him as a “conservative guy” who had publicly shared his support of President Donald Trump.

“He doesn’t say much about stuff, but he’ll send articles and posts about different things,” Kelley said.

Omar’s town hall came amid protests in Minneapolis following the fatal shootings of citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of federal immigration agents this month in the city.

