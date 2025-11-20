Israeli SNL Mocks Trump-MBS Bromance with Aladdin-Inspired Skit: ‘He’s Richer Than Elon!’

העולם החדש של טראמפ ומוחמד בן סלמאן pic.twitter.com/izvG0zwVTg — ארץ נהדרת (@Eretz_Nehederet) November 20, 2025

Israel’s long-running satirical show Eretz Nehederet mocked President Donald Trump’s warm embrace of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with a Disney-inspired skit that casts the pair on a magic carpet and sets their courtship to the tune of Aladdin’s “A Whole New World.”

The musical jab from the country’s answer to Saturday Night Live lands days after the crown prince’s visit to Washington, where Trump threw out a lavish welcome and openly courted Saudi investment and pushed a major defense package for Riyadh, including his pledge to approve the sale of F-35 fighter jets.

The dealings were mocked in a back-and-forth duet uploaded to X in which Trump croons: “I can show you a plane, but it costs $80 million.”

“So sell me 50,” MBS replies, “Let’s make Saudi great again.”

Trump sings: “I can open my heart,” prompting the crown prince’s punchline: “I can open my wallet.”

The skit then leans into Trump’s admiration of the crown prince’s wealth – “He’s richer than Elon!” – and the Saudi confidence in the president’s willingness to deal: “He’ll sell me the tripe as well,” meaning “he’ll sell me anything.”

At one point, Trump trills, “He’s my new crush!” before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu briefly appears to interrupt in protest.

“Did you hear anything?” Trump asks MBS.

“No, brother,” the crown prince replies.

The duet ends with a flourish: “This is a new Middle East for you and for me.”

Seven years after the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi made him a global pariah, MBS arrived to a White House eager to showcase him rather than keep its distance.

Trump’s push for a new defense pact and the decision to grant Saudi Arabia “major non-NATO ally” status, however, have been noted and roundly mocked by the U.S.’s closest ally in the region: Israel.