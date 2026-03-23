WATCH: Harrowing New Video Shows Moment Air Canada Flight Plowed Into Emergency Truck Killing Pilots

CNN’s Kasie Hunt issued a viewer warning before playing new video of the moment an Air Canada plane crashed into an emergency vehicle at LaGuardia airport early Monday morning.

“New details and shocking new footage of a deadly disaster at one of America’s busiest airports,” Hunt said. “We here at CNN have just obtained video showing the moment that a passenger jet collided with a fire truck at New York’s LaGuardia airport. And of course, we do want to warn you, it is disturbing. It’s hard to watch.”

As she played the video, Hunt continued, “You will see here the plane coming in to land. And then just seconds later, the deadly collision, despite desperate pleas from an air traffic controller.”

Hunt played audio of the air traffic controller clearing the emergency vehicle to cross runway four. A moment later, the controller issued a desperate plea to the same truck after he saw the Air Canada flight coming in for a landing on the same runway.

“Stop! Truck one. Stop. Truck one. Stop!” he exclaimed.

After the crash, the controller radioed the plane to say emergency crews were responding, but no one answered.

“The pilot and copilot of the Air Canada jet were both killed,” Hunt said, adding, “Dozens of other people were injured.”

Transportation secretary Sean Duffy held a press conference Monday afternoon, and CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz said it was “striking” that he didn’t give any new information.

“You know, we cover a lot of these press conferences, and this administration doesn’t always respect the process. Right?” Prokupecz said. “It’s really interesting to watch secretary Duffy respect the process here. And he’s going to leave it up to the NTSB, which is running this investigation, to speak later and give some information. And I thought that was really interesting here. And there were a lot of questions about air traffic control. I certainly asked whether or not there was enough staffing in the air traffic control, in the tower, that night. He wouldn’t really get into those details.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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