‘Embarrassing’: Boebert Gets Into Nasty Spat With Reporter Who Accused Her of Making ‘Stuff Up’

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) got into a spat with Reason journalist Billy Binion this week after Binion called her out for a misleading statement on airport security lines.

The exchange began with Boebert posting a clip to X under the caption, “You can’t make this stuff up!! ICE agents show up at airports, and suddenly TSA wait times in Minneapolis drop to less than five minutes! Called it!!”

In the video, Boebert added, “So, President Trump sends ICE agents to the airports across the country, and while the rest of our country has three-plus-hour waits — thanks, Democrats — Minneapolis Airport’s TSA wait time right now is less than five minutes. Called it.”

Binion hit back, “‘You can’t make this stuff up!!’ is a funny way to start this because Lauren Boebert did, in fact, make this stuff up. ICE agents are not at the Minneapolis airport, where TSA lines have been consistently quick. We are living in an episode of Veep.”

“You can’t make this stuff up!!” is a funny way to start this because Lauren Boebert did, in fact, make this stuff up. ICE agents are not at the Minneapolis airport, where TSA lines have been consistently quick. We are living in an episode of Veep. https://t.co/DtNSnqt0bV — Billy Binion (@billybinion) March 24, 2026

“I never said they were? Keep trying, tho,” Boebert later replied to Binion, who then quoted her words back to her:

“ICE agents show up at airports, and suddenly TSA wait times in Minneapolis drop to less than five minutes!” Once again: ICE agents aren’t in Minneapolis, where wait times were always brief. They didn’t drop. Read your own post back to yourself slowly.

“It’s not your fault. Our schools failed you,” replied Boebert as the spat continued.

Binion then offered commentary on the whole episode, adding, “I know we’re desensitized to this, but it’s still deeply unserious that many sitting members of Congress spend their taxpayer-funded salaries chasing attention on social media and lobbing juvenile insults at strangers. Embarrassing.”

“Evergreen: A lot of politicians treat Congress like a stage for performance art and influencer stunts. A slap in the face to taxpayers,” he concluded.

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