Conservative Radio Host Rips TPUSA For History of Platforming And Employing Anti-Semites

Conservative radio host Erick Erickson dropped the hammer on Turning Point USA in a fiery post on Tuesday, arguing that he had long warned the organization was far too closely associated with anti-Semites and all-around bad people.

“Well, I’m just going to drop this here and make a lot of people mad,” wrote Erickson on X, adding:

Since even before October 7, 2023, I voiced my concern that TPUSA was platforming and also employing people who were neither conservatives nor good people. After October 7, 2023, it became more obvious as several of those regularly featured at TPUSA events or on staff were clearly antisemites. It went beyond grift to outright antisemitism.

“Now, some of those same people have turned on the organization and would aid a transgender adjacent murderer to advance their own insane conspiracy theories and agendas. They were platformed and normalized by the organization they now attack,” Erickson added, referring to the alleged shooter of Charlie Kirk. Kirk ran and co-founded the pro-Trump student group.

“Discernment years ago could have prevented what is now happening,” he added.

In recent months, Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson have engaged in promoting conspiracy theories surrounding Charlie Kirk’s death. Owens, who has wrapped Turning Point into her Kirk conspiracies, worked for TPUSA as its comms director from 2017 to 2019.

Most recently, Carlson made headlines with his interview with Joe Kent, the Trump counterterrorism chief who quit in protest of the Iran war.

“When one of President Trump’s closest advisers, who is vocally advocating for us to not go to war with Iran and for us to rethink, at least, our relationship with the Israelis, and then he’s suddenly publicly assassinated and we’re not allowed to ask any questions about that, it’s a data point,” Kent told Carlson about the 2025 killing of Kirk. “It’s a data point that we need to look into.”

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