Whoopi Goldberg was informed by her View co-hosts on Tuesday that they are do not show ID when they vote after she said it was something she was already required to do.

While closing out a segment of The View, Goldberg and others blasted the SAVE Act, legislation that would mandate voter ID laws across the nation. The SAVE Act prohibits states “from accepting and processing an application to register to vote in a federal election unless the applicant presents documentary proof of U.S. citizenship.”

The legislation passed the House, but still needs to pass through the Senate.

On Tuesday, Goldberg noted that citizenship is already required to vote and said that she shows her driver’s license every time she goes to vote.

“I’m sorry. You have to present your ID when you go to vote. I always have to give them my driver’s license so they can make sure that it’s me,” Goldberg said as Joy Behar agreed.

Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines, however, painted a different picture of voting.

“You don’t have to do that in New York,” Hostin said.

“I didn’t have to do that,” Haines added.

“You don’t?” a surprised Behar asked.

“They have all this information in the voting registration. The information is there,” Goldberg said.

Hostin then argued the administration is more concerned about gerrymandering and getting voter information than whether people are illegally voting.

“They’re suing the states so they get that information ,and a lot of that is very personal information,” she said.

“Well, you know what, a lot of information that we have given away ourselves is very personal information which has allowed them to go and get information you should probably give away,” Goldberg replied. “But my point is, we have all the things in place, what is it? What is this about? I don’t want to have to go get my stuff.”

Watch above via ABC.

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