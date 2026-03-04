‘Apartheid State’: Gavin Newsom Turns on Israel in Stunning Moment



California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) ripped Israel in stunning comments at a promotional event for his book, Young Man in a Hurry, on Tuesday, telling moderators Jon Favreau and Tommy Vietor that he believed it was appropriate to call it an apartheid state.

“A lot of Democrats have looked at the Netanyahu regime and felt like, you know what? We don’t like the trajectory he’s on. It’s time to rethink the U.S. relationship with Israel, especially military support,” suggested Vietor at the event before asking Newsom, “Where do you stand?”

“Let’s talk about that. But the issue of Bibi is interesting because he’s got his own domestic issues. He’s trying to stay out of jail, he’s got an election coming up, he’s potentially on the ropes. He’s got folks, the hard line, that wanna annex the West Bank. I mean, Freidman and others are talking about it appropriately, sort of an apartheid state,” replied the governor before continuing:

They couldn’t even-, I mean we’re talking about regime change? For two years they haven’t even been able to solve the Hamas question in Israel. So this is, I mean, you know, I want to be careful here, but you know, in so many ways, that influence in the context of the conversation of where Trump ultimately landed on this is pretty damn self-evident. And so Rubio may have been saying something else in the context of what he ultimately said, in terms of being sort of pulled into some of these things. But I will say this, didn’t surprise me in this context. I don’t know if it was Napoleon or whoever said about a sword, the only thing you can’t use a sword for is sitting on it. And when you bring two aircraft carriers out there and you assemble the kind of military force that Trump did over the last few weeks, it didn’t surprise me ultimately that they moved that direction.

“Do you think, looking down the road, that the United States should consider maybe, you know, rethinking our military support for Israel?” followed up Vietor.

“It breaks my heart because the current leadership in Israel is walking us down that path, where I don’t think you have a choice but that consideration,” answered Newsom. “I mean, to say this is in America’s interest, at a time when affordability is at crisis levels, where you had an administration who literally got elected saying this is exactly the opposite of what they would ever consider doing, the fact that we are in this now, regional war, all these proxies, the fact that we-, and you know, all the grift and the corruption that also marks a huge part of this. And that’s a real conversation we need to have, this Board of Peace, and the piece that the Witkoff family’s getting, and the piece that Kushner is getting, and the piece that Trump Jr. is getting.”

Israel has destroyed the leadership of Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Iranian regime in the years since the infamous October 7th attack on its civilians back in 2023. Most recently, it eliminated longtime Iranian dictator Ali Khamenei within the first few hours of a coordinated strike campaign carried out with the United States. The world’s only Jewish-majority state has been criticized by progressives and far-right activists for its response to October 7, which detractors say has led to far too many civilian deaths in the Gaza Strip.

Watch above via Gavin Newsom on YouTube.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!