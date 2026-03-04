Ex-MLB Star Mark Teixeira Wins Republican Congressional Primary in 21st District of Texas

Former MLB slugger Mark Teixeira has won the House Republican primary for the 21st district of Texas. He’ll face Democrat Kristin Hook in November.

The 45-year-old won more than 60% of the vote in a packed field of a dozen candidates. He’ll next look to defeat Hook to fill the seat vacated by Chip Roy, who’s running for attorney general in the state.

In a social media post after the race was called, Teixeira said:

This is a huge victory, and I’m truly honored to have such strong support from the people of TX-21. Thank you! I’m so grateful to everyone who voted, put in the work, donated, and especially prayed for us along the way. My amazing family has been by my side every step of the way – my wonderful wife Leigh and our three kids – and I’m blessed by their support as I prepare to serve the country we love. We’re going to run a strong race and win big in November, then hit the ground running to fight for Texas families. Thank you again, TX-21. God bless Texas, and God bless America.

Teixeira first announced his run for the House seat in August. Last month, he received a glowing endorsement from President Donald Trump, who called the three-time All-Star a “total winner” who will “never let you down.”

Had an excellent phone call with the President tonight. Thank you, Mr. President. I’m truly honored by your support, and excited to be part of the team. I’ll fight hard to make sure we keep America safe and prosperous. Our mission is clear and I’m ready to get to work. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TnjEyxQhJ6 — Mark Teixeira (@teixeiramark25) February 5, 2026

Teixeira played 14 seasons in the MLB for the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves, and Los Angeles Angels. The first baseman earned five Gold Gloves, three Silver Sluggers, and helped the Yankees win the World Series in 2009.

