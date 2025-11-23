Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Says She’s Suing Sports Reporter Pablo Torre

Jordon Hudson, the 24-year-old girlfriend of football coaching legend Bill Belichick, said she is suing sports reporter Pablo Torre, after he has run several reports this year that have made her look bad.

Hudson posted about her plans on Instagram on Sunday afternoon. Her caption was short and sweet: “P.S. I’m suing you @pstorre,” tagging Torre’s handle, before ending it with the heart hands emoji.

She did not say what she was suing Torre for in particular, but her picture includes a few obvious clues: Hudson is wearing a necklace that says “banned” on it, and in her hand is an “All Access” pass with her name on it.

Torre, in May, reported Hudson was banned from the University of North Carolina’s team facility, where Belichick now coaches.

“Two sources at the University of North Carolina tell me,” Torre said in May, “that there has been a decision was made last week by the higher-ups inside the athletic department, that had hired Bill Belichick to be the highest paid public employee — not just coach — in the state of North Carolina at $10 million a year, and that decision was that Jordon Hudson is no longer allowed in the football building. She is not allowed on the football field. ‘Don’t think you’ll be hearing much from Jordon moving forward.’”

Torre on Sunday afternoon responded to Hudson on X.

“I assume this means you’re declining my invitation to be a guest on Pablo Torre Finds Out?” Torre asked. “Either way, I look forward to hearing from you! Thanks, Pablo.”

Torre then retweeted a post from last month, where he was the first to report a hot mic conversation between Hudson and Belichick where they talked smacked about the crew of COACH, a show where the ex-Patriots coach talked football strategy.

“I don’t know how they have four full-time graphics people,” Hudson told her 73-year-old boyfriend.

“They can’t do sh*t,” Belichick responded.

Hudson also said, “This feels like a ‘how many people does it take to screw in a lightbulb situation.” She continued, “If somebody puts on a clock, I could create this in five minutes. Would you give me two grand to do that?”

Torre, back in May, also told radio host Dan Patrick that one source close to the couple said Hudson was the “worst person” they had ever dealt with.