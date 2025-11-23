Trump Proclaims Republicans Are More United Than Ever With ‘Lowlifes’ Like Marjorie Taylor Green Out of the Way

President Donald Trump claimed that the Republican Party was better off without “lowlifes” like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Sunday, just a day after seeming to soften his stance when speaking about her with reporters.

On his way to board Marine One on Saturday, Trump claimed he simply “disagreed with her philosophy.”

“She started backing perhaps the worst Republican congressman in our history, you know, stupid person named [Thomas] Massie,” Trump said. “And…I said go your own way. And once I left her she resigned because…she would never have survived a primary. But I think she’s a nice person.”

But that was then.

Trump did a 180 Sunday evening with a Truth Social post where he referred to the MAGA congresswoman by his new nickname for her.

“The Republican Party has never been so UNITED AS IT iS RIGHT NOW!” Trump began, continuing:

Other than Rand Paul, Rand Paul Jr. (Massie!), Marjorie “Traitor” Brown, and a couple of other “lowlifes,” and other than the fact that many want the Election threatening Filibuster TERMINATED (the Dems will do it in the first minute of their first chance!), and some don’t, there is a great spirit and cohesion — Plus, the Republican Party is MUCH BIGGER than it was when I announced in 2015 or, ever was before — Many Millions More Members! We now have the Strongest Border EVER, Biggest Tax Cuts, the Best Economy, Highest Stock Market in USA History, and sooo much more. BUT, THE BEST IS YET TO COME! VOTE REPUBLICAN!!!



Truth Social screenshot

Greene released a video statement on Friday announcing that she was resigning from Congress as of Jan. 5, 2026, and detailed her frustrations with her party: