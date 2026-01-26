Former President Bill Clinton has broken his silence to decry the “unacceptable” shooting death of Alex Pretti over the weekend as unrest grips Minnesota.

Clinton’s social media post on Sunday evening came a day after Pretti, a VA nurse, was shot dead during a struggle with multiple Border Patrol officers during a protest against ICE’s presence in Minneapolis.

“Over the course of a lifetime, we face only a few moments where the decisions we make and the actions we take will shape our history for years to come,” Clinton posted to X alongside a lengthy statement. “This is one of them.”

“All of this is unacceptable and should have been avoided,” Clinton said of the actions of federal agents in the face of protests, including the deaths of Pretti and Renee Good.

Over the course of a lifetime, we face only a few moments where the decisions we make and the actions we take will shape our history for years to come. This is one of them. pic.twitter.com/fr4TclLBZd — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 25, 2026

“It is up to all of us who believe in the promise of American democracy to stand up, speak out, and show that our nation still belongs to We the People.”

The statement comes days after the House Oversight Committee voted to hold Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, in contempt of Congress for refusing to show up for depositions tied to the committee’s investigation into notorious sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet Newsletter

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!