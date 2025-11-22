Bill Maher Trashes Trump Over Epstein Files And ‘Muslim Week At The White House’

Comedian and pundit Bill Maher took savage shots at President Donald Trump over the Epstein Files, his attack on a reporter, and his visits with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdami.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was Mel Robbins, host of “The Mel Robbins Podcast” and author of the bestselling book “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About.”

The panel guests were Michael Render (“Killer Mike”), an entrepreneur and musician, best known as one half of “Run the Jewels” and host of the podcast “Conversations with Killer Mike”; and Donna Brazile, veteran political strategist and ABC News contributor.

Maher opened the show with a monologue that focused almost entirely on Trump:

BILL MAHER: It was Muslim week at the White House this week. No, first he had Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, the only guy who walks into the White House and goes, not enough gold. But yes. You know Mohammed bin Salman, they call him MBS, he was there at the White House. Nothing to do with politics, just with Thanksgiving approaching, Trump thought, who better to carve the turkey? Wow. I kid the Saudis, you know, there was that little unpleasantness with OJing the reporter, but you know.

But Trump loves this guy. Oh, what a bromance these two have. Get a room, you two. I mean, Jesus.

Trump was showing him around the Oval Office. He showed him the, you know, Trump has that model of a 747. He shows everybody. And Mohammed bin Laden was very impressed with it. He said, that’s beautiful. We can’t wait to fly it into something.

Thank you very much. Thank you. No, they had to. He’s–.

Now, MBS, he’s not officially the head of state, so it couldn’t be a state dinner, but they gave him a great big dinner. It was, in effect, a state-dinner, you know, where they had, like, celebrities.

You know who was there for the big dinner? Christian Ronaldo, the soccer player. Saudis love soccer, because it’s the one sport you can play after they chop your hands off. It’s insane.

So, he, and then today, you know who was there today at the White House? Mamdani, the new mayor of New York.

And, uh. Trump said to him, “I don’t understand you guys. Why wait for the afterlife to enjoy the 72 virgins? That’s what Jeffrey Epstein’s are for on Earth.”.

But it is amazing. I mean, I don’t want to tip my thing at the end of the show, but this is exactly what I’m going to be talking about. He met him in person, mandami, and great meeting. I mean the night before, just like the night before I went there, he’s an a**hole. He’s a sh*thead. I know it. You know, he’s a communist.

Trump said he’s a great guy, great meeting, he said. You know they asked him, what about the communists?

Well, you know, maybe he’ll change. My views have changed. Trump said, I’d love to live in New York under this guy. He might be a great mayor.

See, that’s what it is. You’ve got to talk to people and negotiate. I mean, they’re New Yorkers, you know?

They negotiated, Mamdami. They each got something they wanted. Mamdami wanted Trump’s help on affordability issues, yes, and Trump wanted a guarantee that he can still stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone.

Oh, I kid, I always with love.

But yeah, I mean, the Trump, ooh, the Epstein thing, Trump did a total 180. Last week, we were all talking about it. He won’t release the files.

This week, it’s like, well, the Epstein files, oh sure, we’re gonna release those. So they are gonna release the Epstein files. But, you know, always the fine print. They’re gonna be redacted. So, you now, people are already saying, what’s the point, Epstein got away with it.

Well. Got away with having sex with underage girls, he hung himself in his jail cell. I’m not sure that means getting away with something. Uhh. David Bowie, he got away with it.

Trump is very touchy about the Epstein thing. Since a reporter asked him, did you see this this week? I think it was on Air Force One. Brought up that issue. And Trump said to this woman reporter, he said to her, “Quiet, piggy! Quiet piggy!”.

And then listen to this. At the press conference the next day, his press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, spun this by saying, it’s actually admirable. She said, it’s the president being frank and open and honest. That’s good. Well, in that case, shut up, bitch! No, you said–

I mean, I’m telling you, if you go near this Epstein thing, he does not like it. I mean Marjorie Taylor Greene was his biggest ally, and then she was all in on, we got to get the Epstein files.

And this week, Trump went nuts on her. She’s a disgrace. She’s wacky. She’s a ranting lunatic. All I can say is, Marjorie, welcome to the club.