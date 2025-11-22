Trump Drops Whopper In Morning Barrage — Claims HIGHEST POLL NUMBERS OF MY ‘POLITICAL CAREER’

President Donald Trump started posting early on Saturday morning, including a whopper of a claim about polls in his characteristic ALL CAPS and randomly “quotation-marked” style.

The president got an early start with a post attacking Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) over her resignation, which he followed closely with a Truth Social message just 16 minutes later.

Trump wrote:

I HAVE JUST GOTTEN THE HIGHEST POLL NUMBERS OF MY “POLITICAL CAREER.” While my great work on the Economy has not yet been fully appreciated, it will be! Things are really Rockin’. Stopping WARS and Foreign Relations seems to be a strong suit. Also great, The Border and Stopping Crime. I predict that the Economy, with the already HIGHEST STOCK MARKET, EVER, and prices coming sharply down from the Biden disaster, will soon be at the top of the list. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

The claim comes after a week in which Trump’s deadly poll numbers — including from Fox News — made headlines. CNN polling guru Harry Enten described this as “probably the worst 10-day period for the president in the polls his entire second term. The numbers are just atrocious!”

HARRY ENTEN: Yeah, John Berman. I would say this is probably the worst 10 day period for the President in the polls, his entire second term. The numbers are just atrocious. What are we talking about here in terms of net approval rating? Well, take a look. These are all November polls. The best one of the group puts him at 14 points underwater. That’s the Marquette University Law School Poll, tied for the worse he’s ever had on that poll. Fox, 17 points underwater. Marist, 17 points underwater. The Reuters Ipsos poll, 22 points underwater. And then taking the cake, the AP North Poll, 26 points underwater. When your best poll has you still 14 points underwater, you know it’s truly bad, and it’s as bad as 26 points underwater. We’re talking about an average well, well, well underwater with the deep blue sea swimming with the fishes. JOHN BERMAN: And now this is all parties here. If you think this is bad, Harry. ENTEN: If you think this is bad, what is driving these horrific numbers for Donald Trump? Well, why don’t we take a look at Independents? Trump’s net approval reign with Independents. Back in January, he was close to even. He was at minus four points. Not great, but not terrible. Look at this number. 43 points underwater with Independents in the most recent average of these polls. When you have 43 points underwater with Independents, you know you’re doing terribly. You can’t win with this. If this holds for next year’s midterm election, wave adios, amigos. Goodbye. See you later to that House Republican majority and that Senate Republican majority very much in danger as well. When you take a look at the Pew Research validated voter survey going back to last year, he was basically even among Independents with Kamala Harris. Now he is 43 points underwater. Whatever he is doing with Independents, it ain’t working. They despise him at this point.

Watch above via CNN.