Bill O’Reilly was left scratching his head when trying to understand ex-colleague Megyn Kelly’s recent “analysis” of late child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

In a YouTube video this week addressing “social media influencers,” O’Reilly did a fact check of conspiracies pushed by Candace Owens and Nick Fuentes. The former Fox News host also addressed controversy his ex-colleague Kelly has stirred up over comments about Epstein.

O’Reilly praised Kelly as a “very good broadcaster” and made clear he had no “malice” towards anyone he was covering.

On the November 12 episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly told NewsNation host Batya Ungar-Sargon she knew someone “very close” to the Epstein case. The former Fox News host then clarified that this person did not think Epstein was a “pedophile.”

“So Megyn Kelly, my old colleague at Fox News, very popular, very good broadcaster, I don’t think there’s any question about that. Skilled. Out on her own now. She makes a living doing analysis on a whole bunch of places, and she’s always in social media and she’s very controversial,” O’Reilly said before rolling Kelly’s comments.

Kelly said:

This person has told me from the start, years and years ago, that Jeffrey Epstein, in this person’s view, was not a pedophile — this is this person’s view who was there for a lot of this — but that he was into the barely legal type. Like, he liked 15-year-old girls. And I realize this is disgusting, I’m definitely not trying to make an excuse for this, I’m just giving you facts, that he wasn’t into, like, eight-year-olds, but he liked the very young teen types that could pass for even younger than they were, but would look legal to a passerby. And that is what I believed and that is what I was reliably told for many years.

O’Reilly noted Kelly received “heat” over the analysis. Many critics took to social media to ask what the point of the distinction was.

“My question would be, why bother with that? So Megyn Kelly’s a lawyer. I mean, she’s a smart woman, she knows the business, good interviewer, can get some answers to difficult questions. So with that skill set, why do you want to do that? I mean, it’s not germane to anything. Jeffrey Epstein got what he deserved. He should have gotten it a lot sooner. He didn’t deserve to be on the planet, alright? So right now he’s enjoying hell,” O’Reilly said.

Epstein died of an apparent suicide in 2019 while facing sex trafficking charges. He was registered as a sex offender before those charges as part of a 2008 plea deal.

O’Reilly could not wrap his head around the reason for Kelly’s comments.

“Why are we trying to define what his proclivities were? I didn’t get the endgame to that,” he said. “So when you’re a broadcaster and you get into controversial areas, and anything with Epstein is controversial, there’s got to be a reason. There’s got to be — you want to advance the story. This is just, well, somebody told me this and — for what? To me, it’s like, why bother with this?”

