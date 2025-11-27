Nancy Mace Calls for Execution of DC Shooting Suspect in Fox News Interview: ‘Put this terrorist down!’

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) demanded the execution of the Afghan national accused of shooting two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., appearing on Fox News to blame the “disastrous” policies of former President Joe Biden.

The suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, arrived in September 2021 from Afghanistan under the Biden-era Operation Allies Welcome program, and reportedly worked with the CIA-backed Zero Unit before being evacuated to the U.S. during that time. He was granted asylum earlier this year.

“I hope that the [Justice Department] and the judge in this case will put this terrorist down,” Mace told Fox News anchor Kevin Corke on Thursday. “He doesn’t deserve to live!”

The South Carolina Republican’s remarks came less than 24 hours after the shooting, which left National Guard members Andrew Wolfe, 24, and Sarah Beckstrom, 20, in critical condition. Authorities say Lakanwal used a .357 revolver to ambush the pair before being apprehended.

Mace quickly widened her focus beyond the attack, tying it directly to Biden’s handling of the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“What we’re learning now is that the devastating withdrawal from Afghanistan has had devastating consequences,” Mace said. “We’ve learned after the withdrawal that the Biden administration didn’t fully vet the individuals that were coming from Afghanistan over here to the United States.”

She went further still, claiming that “hundreds” of additional “potential terrorists” may have entered the country during the Biden years.

“I believe that the vetting was very loose. We know on our southern border during the Biden administration, we had a number – hundreds – of potential terrorists that came across the southern border into the United States,” she said. “We know that there are terrorist cells all across the country waiting to act, we don’t know when.”

