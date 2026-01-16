‘Bizarre’: Ben Shapiro Slaps Back at Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson for ‘Trying to Personalize’ Political Feud

Ben Shapiro slapped back at Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson during his conversation with California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) this week, arguing that they were attempting to “personalize” a political feud.

Newsom kicked off the conversation about the intra-conservative row by asking Shapiro to talk about the speech he delivered at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest last month.

After decrying those who have “gone along with,” “massaged,” and “pretended not to notice” the wide variety of conspiracy theories that Candace Owens has promoted about Charlie Kirk’s murder, Shapiro said that he “got up on stage” to argue that those with influence have responsibilities, including obligations to tell the truth and refrain from “just asking questions.”

He continued:

And so this is what this speech was about. I named names in it. I mentioned Tucker Carlson, I mentioned Megyn Kelly who had sort of gone out of her way to massage Candace Owens in her pursuit of bizarre conspiracy theories about about Erika [Kirk] and Charlie’s murder. I mentioned Steve [Bannon] because I think Steve has been doing many of the same things. And so that was-, that was the speech at Amfest.

“And that you felt it would necessary to name names as opposed to imply? You just felt it was important to be clear?” asked Newsom.

“Yes, because I think that people should know exactly who they are listening to, particularly since they’re going to hear from some of those people at the same event. And so I thought that people should, you know, be forewarned about the people they’re going to hear about. Then they can make their own decisions and determine whether my assessment of those personalities is accurate or inaccurate,” replied Shapiro.

After Newsom inquired about “the reaction” to Shapiro’s address, the conservative commentator observed that the crows appreciated the speech because they were frustrated by the lies being told about Kirk’s murder before turning to Carlson, Kelly, and co.:

The sort of blowback that came afterward was really interesting. You know, there were a lot of people who obviously were very upset. And many of the people who I’d named, I’m not surprised, came back and, you know, fired back. I will say that I don’t think any of them actually argued with the point that I was making. They seemed to make collateral attacks imputing intent to me, suggesting that my my speech had something to do with Israel, which is funny since I didn’t mention Israel one time in the entire speech. And I found that sort of bizarre. And then obviously you’ve seen, you know, sort of the influencer wars going on. But the whole point that I was making is here’s a principle. Either you uphold the principle or you don’t uphold the principal. If you don’t uphold the principles, I’m gonna call you out for not upholding the principle. And it really is quite simple. It’s not about friendship. It’s not about whether we go fishing together. None of that has anything to do with the principle that’s at stake. Because if we wanna have an honest discussion with one another, then we actually should be honest about the principles that we hold. And if we disagree, we disagree. But clarity before agreement, as my friend Dennis Prager says.

After Newsom asked if Shapiro and Carlson had “history,” Shapiro answered: “I’m not sure that we have a history so much as Tucker seems to object to my politics, and I object to his. I think Tucker tries to personalize this, I think Megyn has tried to personalize this. I don’t believe in personalizing these things.”

