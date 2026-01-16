Thomas Massie Argues Clinton Subpoena Is ‘Theater’: ‘Just Release the Doggone Files’

In an interview with Breaking Points this week, Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) argued that the Oversight Committee’s subpoena of former President Bill Clinton and former First Lady Hillary Clinton is “theater,” urging President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi to “just release the doggone files.”

Speaking with co-hosts Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky about his fervent push for the release of Department of Justice files about the crimes of convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, Massie was asked about his opinion on the Clintons’ refusal to appear before Congress for their scheduled Tuesday meeting.

“What they should do is they should just come to Congress and do what they all do, which is plead the Fifth,” said Massie. While he admitted that “if they’re compelled by a subpoena to come to Congress and they don’t show up, there should be ramifications,” including a potential arrest, he added that “this is the wrong way to get at the truth for these victims.”

“This is theater. This is high theater,” he continued. “If Clinton is guilty, it’ll be in the draft indictments that the DOJ possesses and hasn’t released. If Clinton is guilty, it’ll be in the 302 forms that the FBI filled out after they interviewed Clinton’s victims.”

“The problem is that they wanna have a double standard. There are billionaires in there that they want to protect as well… We don’t really even need [Clinton] to show up to know if he’s guilty if we’ve got a million documents,” he said.

“Again, it’s all theater. Just release the doggone files,” Massie concluded.

In the Clintons’ letter to Representative James Comer (R-KY) explaining their absence from their scheduled appearance in front of Congress, they wrote that they are “confident that any reasonable person in or out of Congress will see, based on everything we release, that what you are doing is trying to punish those who you see as your enemies and to protect those you think are your friends.”

