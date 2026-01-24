Border Patrol Chief: Shooting Victim Wanted to Cause ‘Maximum Damage’ and ‘Massacre’ Agents With Handgun

Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino said the man who was shot and killed by a Border Patrol agent on Saturday interrupted a targeted operation and was looking to “massacre” law enforcement with the handgun he brought to the scene.

Bovino made his comments in a press conference on Saturday afternoon, a few hours after the man was shot in Minneapolis. The Border Patrol boss said agents were there to apprehend a violent illegal immigrant from Ecuador when the man started to disrupt the raid.

“During this operation, an individual approached U.S. Border Patrol agents with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun,” Bovino said. “The agents attempted to disarm the individual, but he violently resisted. Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers a Border Patrol agent fired defensive shots.”

Bovino said a moment later, “The suspect also had two loaded magazines and no accessible ID. This looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.”

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin posted a picture of the 9 mm gun on X, which you can see below:

BREAKING: DHS tells @FoxNews the suspect was armed with a gun, which has been recovered by federal agents. pic.twitter.com/GLZJMdwIup — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 24, 2026

Bovino said medics immediately responded to the man’s injuries but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His press conference came soon after Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) and Police Chief Brian O’Hara spoke to reporters. O’Hara said the protester was a 37-year-old local resident who was a “lawful gun owner,” while Frey begged President Donald Trump to stop the immigration crackdown in his city.

Bovino took two questions from reporters during his press conference. When he was asked if the man “brandished” his weapon at agents, Bovino said the incident was “under investigation.”

Another reporter then said it did not seem like the man pulled his gun on agents before asking “When does the gun come out?”

“This situation is evolving,” Bovino told her. “This is under investigation, those facts will come to light.”

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet Newsletter

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!