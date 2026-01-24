CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield has to cut away from colleague Sara Sidner as she struggled to breathe on the streets of Minneapolis following federal agents deploying tear gas against protesters multiple times.

As Whitfield was interviewing Illinois Governor JB Pritzker (D), who was calling for President Donald Trump’s ICE to be “abolished” and “replaced,” Whitefield cut to Sidner who had been reporting from Minneapolis following federal agents shooting a killing a 37-year-old man.

As Whitfield cut to Sidner, only smoke could be seen on her screen. She could be heard coughing and struggling to speak.

“I’m trying to breathe. Hold on,” she managed.

“You know what, it’s very difficult to speak when you’re in the middle of this,” Whitfield said as she cut away. “I was told that, you know, I should toss to her, but I feel badly right now because she’s in the middle of trauma being in the middle of all of this tear gas. This is what happens. You can’t speak. You can barely breathe. If you’re lucky you can swallow some water, at least remove yourself from the situation.”

Sidner posted later to social media, confirming she was gassed and was now holding up in a donut shop.

DHS officials have claimed that the man killed by agents, identified by local media as Alex Jeffrey Pretti, was in possession of a pistol and meant agents harm when he approached them. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said during a press conference that it is believed the deceased was a “lawful” gun owner.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) renewed his call for federal immigration agents to leave his city following the shooting.

Protesters have clashed with federal agents in Minneapolis since the shooting, with tear gas being deployed multiple times. The city was already facing anti-ICE protests after an agent shot and killed 37-year-old Minneapolis mother Renee Good.

Watch above via CNN.

