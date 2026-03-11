‘Brain Trauma, Shrapnel Trauma and Burns’: Iranian Attack That Killed 7 US Soldiers Worse Than Originally Known

An Iranian drone strike that left seven U.S. soldiers dead was far worse than originally reported, with dozens of American troops who survived the attack suffering from a litany of serious injuries, including brain trauma and shrapnel wounds, CBS News reported Wednesday.

The March 1 attack on a “fortified” tactical operations center was part of that initial wave of retaliatory strikes launched by Iran a day after Operation Epic Fury began.

On Wednesday, a troubling new report from CBS News’ Jennifer Jacobs, Eleanor Watson, and James LaPorta outlined the serious injuries among the surviving soldiers.

The injuries ranged from brain trauma — including concussions — shrapnel wounds, and burns.

In addition, one of the service members had a limb amputated.

Over 30 U.S. troops are now receiving care in hospitals, including one at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, 12 at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, and about 25 at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, sources told CBS News.

The Military Times reported last week that labor and delivery services at Landstuhl, located at Ramstein Air Force Base, were shut down as the hospital shifted to care for soldiers in combat.

Following the March 1 attack, President Donald Trump released a video message in which he confirmed three deaths and warned, “There will likely be more.”

“We pray for the full recovery of the wounded and send our immense love and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen. And sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That’s the way it is, likely be more. But we’ll do everything possible where that won’t be the case,” said Trump.

The seven service members killed in the drone strike were identified as Maj. Jeffrey R. O’Brien, 45, of Waukee, Iowa; Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, California; Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa; and Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, 26, of Glendale, Kentucky.

