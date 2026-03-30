Laura Ingraham Pushes Back on House Republican Who Called for U.S. Soldiers in Iran: ‘It’s Not Venezuela’

Laura Ingraham pushed back against Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) after the lawmaker said the Iran war will not end satisfactorily unless U.S. soldiers are deployed to the country.

The conflict has entered its second month after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28. President Donald Trump originally claimed that hostilities would last about a month and has since then repeatedly insisted the war has been “won” and the end is in sight. On Monday, he issued an ultimatum to the Iranian government, demanding that they come to an agreement with the U.S. “shortly” and reopen the Strait of Hormuz “immediately,” or the U.S. would begin bombing civilian infrastructure.

Iran responded hours later by striking a Kuwaiti oil tanker in the Persian Gulf.

Fallon joined Monday’s installment of The Ingraham Angle on Fox News, where he expressed support for regime change in Iran.

“It would be great,” responded Ingraham, who supports the war but has signaled a modicum of unease at times. “But we don’t even have the strait fully open yet for safe passage of all these tankers. So I mean, that wasn’t what the American people thought they were getting with President Trump when they elected him, was someone who wanted regime change in Iran. We wanted to eliminate them as a threat.”

The host went on to say that regime change was not the initial goal of the operation. Fallon responded by saying that the deployment of U.S. soldiers would likely be necessary to achieve U.S. objectives.

“What the administration has said is they want to ensure that, obviously, Iranians will not pursue a nuclear program. They won’t export ballistic missiles, and they’ll stop exporting terror because, as we know, they’re the greatest state sponsor of terror in the world,” Fallon replied. “I honestly do not see, frankly, Laura, an end to this unless we absolutely break their back. And that’s gonna involve at least American special operators on the ground, allies in the region, the Kurds in the north, and then the Iranian people to rise up because 80% of them hate this regime.”

“They don’t have weapons either, so it’s a little tough to have a revolution when nobody on the ground is armed, Congressman,” Ingraham said, expressing skepticism at the idea of the war prompting a revolution. “Very complex. It’s a lot more complex. It’s not Venezuela. It’s more complicated than that. But the idea that this is a quagmire, I heard that and I spit out my coffee, I was laughing. I mean, this is ridiculous.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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