CNN’s Ana Navarro Falsely Claims Bombers Tried to Target NYC Mayor Mamdani

CNN senior political commentator Ana Navarro falsely claimed that the two men arrested for throwing a bomb at a protest outside New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s (D) house were trying to target the mayor himself on Tuesday, hours before CNN host Abby Phillip apologized for making the same incorrect claim on the same program.

Reacting on CNN NewsNight to Rep. Andy Ogles’s (R-TN) post saying “Muslims don’t belong in American society,” Navarro said, “Supposedly some of these comments are as a result of the attempt against Mayor Mamdani in New York, who was raised Muslim, was he not?”

She continued, “So they’re being anti-Muslim to def– and they’re finally defending Mamdani over something.”

“The attack wasn’t on Mayor Mamdani,” noted Republican panelist Joe Borelli. “It was attacking protesters, people protesting Mamdani.”

“Right, by his house,” interrupted Navarro.

Borelli shot back, “To frame it as an anti-Muslim attack would actually completely reverse what happened. Someone who shouted ‘Allahu Akbar,’ threw a bomb that didn’t go off at the protesters.”

Navarro’s remark came just hours before CNN’s Abby Phillip apologized for making the same incorrect assertion that the failed bombing was “an attempted terror attack against New York’s mayor, Zohran Mamdani.”

“I want to correct something I said last night. The bombs thrown in New York City over the weekend by ISIS inspired attackers was thrown into a crowd of anti-Muslim protestors and not specifically targeted at Mayor Mamdani,” said Phillip in a statement on Wednesday. “That wording was inaccurate and I didn’t catch it ahead of time. I apologize for the error.”

Watch above via CNN.

