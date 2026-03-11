College Republicans Name Nick Fuentes Acolyte as Group’s New Political Director

The College Republicans of America stirred controversy with their latest leadership team hire: Kai Schwemmer. Schwemmer was named as the group’s political director late last week, which has set off alarm bells among extremism watchdogs.

Schwemmer has long been a close ally of avowed white supremacist and vehement anti-Semite Nick Fuentes and his Groyper movement, of which he appears to be a part.

RightWingWatch reported on the news on Tuesday and put together a clip of Schwemmer’s past praise for Fuentes. The extremism watchdog captioned the clip on X, writing, “The College Republicans of America have named Kai Schwemmer as the organization’s political director. Schwemmer is an avowed and overt supporter of racist antisemitic white nationalist Nick Fuentes.”

In the clip, Schwemmer says Fuentes’s episode called “Demographics or Destiny” was responsible for waking him up “on immigration.”

“Once I was woken up on immigration, I started talking to more people about it within conservatism, and I kind of fell in love with the movement. Eventually, I went on to talk to Nick more. I was in the TikTok scene. He’d watch my stuff every once in a while. I’d send some messages into his show, and then I eventually had the chance to meet him during the ‘White Boy Summer’ road trip in Vegas,” he adds in the clip before video of him meeting with Fuentes.

The clip ends with Schwemmer praising Fuentes’s rhetoric for “the way that he can get you to laugh along with this political message and get you to think at the same time was particularly engaging.”

Fuentes has long been a lightning rod for controversy and has been widely condemned for his history of explicitly anti-Semitic rhetoric, Holocaust denial, and praise for Adolf Hitler. He has regularly called for limiting the rights of women, minorities, and the LGBTQ community, while often using alarmingly violent rhetoric.

“All I want is revenge against my enemies and a total Aryan victory,” Fuentes said, for example, in 2022.

Ben Lorber, a researcher at the nonprofit Political Research Associates, also dug into Schwemmer’s past. Lorber posted some of Schwemmer past social media comments and added, “The College Republicans of America just appointed a groyper as their political director. Kai Schwemmer was in Fuentes’ inner circle in 2021, & since then has strategically downplayed his support to avoid controversy. CRA claims over 300 campus chapters across the country.”

In the posts shared by Lorber, Schwemmer writes, “I support Nick Fuentes. And anyone who calls themselves a conservative should too.”

Lorber concluded his thread on Schwemmer by linking to an article he wrote on Groypers on college campuses from 2024 and added, “When I wrote this two years ago, it was still pretty controversial for conservative campus groups to go anywhere near groypers like Kai Schwemmer. Now they’re in charge.”

