Former special prosecutor Robert Mueller died at age 81 after a battle with Parkinson’s, MS NOW first reported on Saturday.

MS NOW reporters Carol Leonnig and Clarissa-Jan Lim broke the Mueller news in a Saturday report, citing two people familiar with the matter. According to the sources, Mueller passed away on Friday. His family revealed a Parkinson’s diagnosis last year. MS NOW reported that the cause of death for Mueller was not immediately clear.

“Bob was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in the summer of 2021,” Mueller’s family told The New York Times in August. “He retired from the practice of law at the end of that year. He taught at his law school alma mater during the fall of both 2021 and 2022, and he retired at the end of 2022. His family asks that his privacy be respected.”

House Republicans dropped a Mueller subpoena at the time in light of the news. House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) had previously pushed for Mueller to testify as part of an investigation into convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein. Mueller’s tenure at the FBI — he served as director from 2001-2013 — overlapped with federal investigations into Epstein.

Mueller is most widely known as the special prosecutor who oversaw the investigation into accusations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and accusations of ties between Russia and President Donald Trump’s then campaign. Mueller ultimately concluded in 2019 that Russia had interfered in the election with the purpose of benefitting Trump.

The president called the investigation and “witch hunt” and often blasted Mueller.

On Saturday, Trump declared that he’s “glad” Mueller is dead.

“Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” the president wrote on Truth Social.

This is a breaking story and it has been updated.

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