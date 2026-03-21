Trump Attacks Robert Mueller After Learning of Death In Stunning Post

President Donald Trump celebrated the death of Robert Mueller on Saturday afternoon, shortly after the former special prosecutor died at the age of 81.

The president posted the following message on Truth Social:

Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people! President DONALD J. TRUMP

That message came 30 minutes after MS NOW first reported that Mueller had died. The outlet said his cause of death was unknown, but that he had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease for years.

Mueller is widely known as the special prosecutor who oversaw the investigation into accusations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and accusations of ties between Russia and Trump’s campaign.

He was appointed by then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to lead the investigation in 2017, and he filed his report to then-Attorney General William Barr in 2019. His report concluded Russia interfered in a “sweeping and systematic fashion” to benefit Trump over his opponent Hillary Clinton, but the investigation “did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

The president called the investigation and “witch hunt” and often blasted Mueller. The investigation into Trump and Russia dominated cable and political news shows for much of Trump’s first term, and after Mueller filed his report in March 2019, the president said it was “Total EXONERATION.”

He added, “It’s a shame that our country had to go through this.”

Before serving as special prosecutor, Mueller served as the FBI director from 2001-2013. MS NOW’s story noted “At a time when many young men were trying to avoid serving in Vietnam, Mueller not only volunteered for the Marines after graduating from Princeton but he spent a year waiting for an injured knee to heal so he could serve.”

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