Secret Service Agent Assigned to Jill Biden Shoots Himself in the Leg at Philly Airport

A Secret Service Agent who was assigned to protect former First Lady Jill Biden shot himself in the leg at Philadelphia International Airport, according to a report from KYW Radio.

Sources told the station’s Tim Jimenez that the man guarding Dr. Biden shot himself outside the ticketing station for American Airlines. He was identified as a Secret Service agent.

Jimenez reported heavy police presence and a black Chevrolet Suburban with police tape around it outside the airport’s Terminal C.

“On Friday morning just after 8:30, an on-duty U.S. Secret Service Special Agent suffered a non-life-threatening injury following a negligent discharge while handling a service weapon at the Philadelphia International Airport during a protective assignment,” Nate Herrin, a Secret Service spokesman, said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Herrin added that the agent’s protectee was not impacted and not other injuries were reported.

The agent, who has not been identified, is in stable condition and receiving treatment at an area hospital.

Mediaite has reached out to the Office of Joe and Jill Biden for comment.

This is a developing story and has been updated.

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