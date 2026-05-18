BREAKING: Trump Announces He’s Cancelled Planned Attack on Iran at Request of Arab Leaders

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that at the request of Arab leaders, he’s cancelled an attack on Iran that had been scheduled to take place the next day.

“I have been asked by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to hold off on our planned Military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow, in that serious negotiations are now taking place, and that, in their opinion, as Great Leaders and Allies, a Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond,” wrote the president in a post on Truth Social. “This Deal will include, importantly, NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN!”

“Based on my respect for the above mentioned Leaders, I have instructed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, The Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Daniel Caine, and The United States Military, that we will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow, but have further instructed them to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached,” he continued before concluding with his customary appreciation for the public’s “attention to this matter!”

The United States and Iran agreed to a ceasefire in early April that was initially supposed to last only two weeks, but has held for over a month despite the occasional outbreak of hostilities.

Trump has repeatedly warned Iran that it must accede to his terms for a lasting peace agreement or face grave consequences before extending the deadline for negotiations.

On Sunday, Trump declared that “For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!” in a Truth Social post that struck a very different chord than his announcement of yet another extension the following day.

Axios’s Barak Ravid reported earlier on Monday that the U.S. had rejected the Iranians’ latest offer.

“U.S. officials say President Trump wants a deal to end the war, but is considering resuming it due to Iran’s rejection of many of his demands and refusal to make meaningful concessions on its nuclear program,” wrote Ravid about the state of play. A senior U.S. official told him, “We are really not making a lot of progress. We are at a very serious place today. The pressure is on them [the Iranians] to be responsive in the right way.”

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