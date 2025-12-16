Trump Admits to ‘Alcoholic Personality’ While Defending Susie Wiles in First Public Comments

President Donald Trump seemed to take no issue with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles claiming he had “an alcoholic’s personality.”

The comments came from a newly published Vanity Fair profile that ruffled the feathers of many within the Trump administration. Readers were taken aback by the candid nature of some of Wiles’s comments, which seemed to outright contradict the president at times. In response to the story’s publication, Wiles called it a “disingenuously framed hit piece.” Other cabinet members rushed to social media to vouch for her, as well.

Speaking to the New York Post on Tuesday, Trump actually agreed with Wiles’s comments while reaffirming his trust in her. The report continued:

Trump, 79, reiterated that he avoids alcohol, saying in the interview he has a “possessive and addictive type personality” and that he wasn’t offended by her word choice. “No, she meant that I’m — you see, I don’t drink alcohol. So everybody knows that — but I’ve often said that if I did, I’d have a very good chance of being an alcoholic. I have said that many times about myself, I do. It’s a very possessive personality,” Trump said.

Shortly after, the president clarified and stated that he had an “addictive” personality.

Although Trump admitted he hadn’t read the piece yet, he joined his cabinet members in trashing Vanity Fair. He claimed the “facts” of the profile were “wrong” and that the interviewer — reporter Chris Whipple — was “misguided.”