The Wall Street Journal has published a photo of a bawdy letter President Donald Trump reportedly wrote to Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday — which the president claimed was “fake.”

In a new blockbuster report published Monday, the Journal posted the image of the letter at the top of its story. The photo shows the letter written inside the outline of a naked women — with Trump’s signature in the bottom center seeming to mimic pubic hair.

Lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein’s estate have given Congress a copy of the birthday book put together for the financier’s 50th birthday, which includes a letter with Trump’s signature that he has said doesn’t exist. On Monday, House Oversight Committee members confirmed that they… pic.twitter.com/5s5bCTogW1 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) September 8, 2025

The Journal reports that lawyers for Epstein’s estate have given Congress a copy of the entire birthday book put together for Epstein’s 50th birthday — including the Trump letter. The book was given to Epstein in 2003 and includes not only Trump’s letter, but letters from Epstein associates like former President Bill Clinton and billionaire Leon Black.

In July, Trump sued the Wall Street Journal for libel in a Florida court. In the complaint, Trump’s attorneys contended the letter was “fake and nonexistent.”

Trump repeatedly denied writing the letter — telling the Journal before its initial report, “I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women. It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), who is the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, told the Journal, “President Trump called the Epstein investigation a hoax and claimed that his birthday note didn’t exist. Now we know that Donald Trump was lying and is doing everything he can to cover up the truth. Enough of the games and lies, release the full files now.”

The Journal noted that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt did not respond to a request for comment.

