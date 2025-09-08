‘What’s Wrong With You?’ The View Blasts ‘Phillies Karen’ Who Took a Ball from a Kid in Viral Clip

The panel on The View took turns tearing into the woman nicknamed “Phillies Karen” after she took a baseball away from a child at a recent game.

The incident occurred during last Friday’s game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins. In the fourth inning of the game, Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader hit a home run to left field. The ball was caught by a man who then walked back over to his seat where his son was waiting. Moments later, however, a woman approached the man in a confrontational manner and convinced him to give the ball to her.

It was later discovered that the man was there with his son to celebrate his son’s birthday. The clip quickly went viral, and the woman was dubbed “Phillies Karen” for her aggressive action toward a father and son.

In their return from summer break, the hosts of The View shared their thoughts on the clip.

“Five people were vying for this ball,” Whoopi Goldberg said. “He’s the one that got it. You’re not entitled to it just because it was in your section. What’s wrong with you?”

Sunny Hostin argued that the situation could’ve been much worse if the parent who caught the ball was a mother instead.

“And by the way, I’m not a proponent of violence or anything, but she’s really lucky that that dad was like, ‘Just go away,'” Hostin said, “because she catches the mom or the wrong person and you’re not getting the ball back!

Goldberg joked that “You’ll get the ball back, but not where you’d like it to be.”

