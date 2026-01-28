John Fetterman Nukes Kristi Noem With Damning Biden Comparison on Fox News

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) renewed his call for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to be fired, warning President Donald Trump that he could be making the same “mistake” as former President Joe Biden.

Fetterman joined Fox News’ Martha MacCallum on The Story Wednesday amid protests in Minnesota following the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti after both were shot by federal immigration authorities.

Noem has faced backlash for her early statements about Pretti after the shooting on Saturday. Noem claimed Pretti brandished a gun despite footage from the incident not appearing to show this. She also said he “attacked” federal agents and referred to his actions as “domestic terrorism.”

In a post to X this week, Fetterman called for Noem to be fired.

“I make a direct appeal to immediately fire [Kristi Noem],” Fetterman wrote in a message addressed to Trump. “Americans have died. She is betraying DHS’s core mission and trashing your border security legacy. DO NOT make the mistake President Biden made for not firing a grossly incompetent DHS Secretary.”

.@POTUS @realDonaldTrump: I make a direct appeal to immediately fire @Sec_Noem. Americans have died. She is betraying DHS’s core mission and trashing your border security legacy. DO NOT make the mistake President Biden made for not firing a grossly incompetent DHS Secretary. — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) January 27, 2026

Fetterman argued on Fox that federal authorities should be focused on illegal immigrants guilty of crimes beyond being in the country illegally. He acknowledged that the border and immigration were a “disaster” under Biden, but said he feels ICE and Border Patrol are no longer focused on their core mission.

“I wanted to work with her and I haven’t made it personal. I never attacked her,” Fetterman said, explaining he initially supported Noem.

The senator continued by comparing Noem to former Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas under Biden.

“Americans have died and this isn’t really seeming to be about the core things of securing our border and deporting all of the criminals now too. At this point, that’s why I said that to the president. I’m like, you know, we had an incompetent secretary, Mayorkas, and I’m like, he should have go there. And that’s the same kind of situation,” he said.

Fetterman called for a “reset” after Noem is removed from her position. Trump has said he has no plans to replace Noem.

“Stand down, do a reset, refocus on those core missions that I think the majority of Americans can support,” he said. “To secure our border, deport every last criminal migrant in the nation for now. I absolutely fully support that and I always have and I actually acknowledge that it’s been successful to secure our border in that way.”

Watch above via Fox News.

