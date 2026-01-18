Piers Morgan Reveals He Broke His Femur in Freak Accident: ‘New Year Off to a Cracking Start!’

Piers Morgan seems to be in good spirits despite taking a nasty spill that sent him to the hospital for a broken femur.

The cable veteran and host of Uncensored on YouTube posted a picture on X on Sunday of him flashing a thumbs up while laying in a hospital bed due to to the nasty injury. Tubes were wrapped around his body and going into his nose, but Morgan didn’t seem too bothered by the whole ordeal.

Morgan cheekily referred to his misfortune as “BREAKING NEWS” before walking his followers through a nine-step recap of the events that landed him in the hospital.

Those included 1) “tripped on small step” 2) “in a London hotel restaurant” — Morgan added a “rolling eyes” emoji with it — 3) “fractured femur” and 4) “so badly I needed a new hip.”

He went on to say he’ll be using crutches for six weeks and no long distance traveling for the next three months. He added his final two points: “New Year off to a cracking start!” and “I blame Donald Trump.”

The picture was seen 3.7 million times by Sunday afternoon, according to X’s stats. Morgan has 8.7 million X followers and many of them wished him well in their replies — while some others made jokes about it.

Morgan had been busy heading into his fateful fall. He confronted Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters about his crass comments following the death of Ozzy Osbourne last week, and also hosted shows looking at Trump’s potential next moves in Iran.

He also talked to Adam Carolla about the anti-ICE protests that have been happening in Minnesota, following the shooting death of Renee Good. Carolla said the “fat ass” protesters would be better off just staying home and not interfering with ICE operations.

He also told Morgan he was shocked by how many women he sees at protests in modern America; Carolla said women “weren’t like this in the past” and have now been “weaponized” by liberal media and politicians to cause mayhem.

On the bright side: even with the bad injury luck, it does not sound like Morgan will be missing any shows.