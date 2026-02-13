‘Brutal!’ MS Host Chris Hayes Twists Knife on Trump Pick Grilled Over ‘White Identity’ at Hearing

MS NOW host Chris Hayes twisted the knife on Trump nominee for assistant secretary of state for international organization affairs Jeremy Carl over the uncomfortably “brutal” grilling he underwent at a hearing on Thursday.

Carl went viral after his spluttering performance under questioning by Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) during his confirmation hearing. The nominee stood by his beliefs about “White culture” — but had trouble explaining them.

On Thursday night’s edition of MS NOW’s All In with Chris Hayes, the host reveled in the cringeworthy performance:

HAYES: You’ve probably never heard of Jeremy Carl, which congratulations. Good for you.

He’s a guy who has promoted white nationalist views. He said January 6 rioters were treated worse than Black people in the Jim Crow South.

He is also Donald Trump’s nominee to be assistant secretary of state for international organization affairs. And Mr. Jeremy Carl had his nomination hearing today where he had to answer some tough questions about his views.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CHRIS MURPHY (D-CT): Tell me how you define white identity and what you think is being erased about white identity.

JEREMY CARL: Certain types of Anglo-derived culture that comes from our history. There’s —

MURPHY: Like what?

CARL: Let me think about this. You know, Senator, I would say if you were to look at the book one by one of your former Senate colleagues, Born Fighting, about the sort of Scotch-Irish military culture and certain, you know, pride that went with that. That would be one example. Obviously, you can have sub-elements of that culture. You could have Italians, you could have Irish, and those are in many ways more —

MURPHY: But you’re worried about white culture. You’re not worried about — you’re now retreating to ethnic identity. You don’t speak about ethnic identity. You speak about white identity. So, tell me the values that stitch together white identity and that make it different than Black identity.

CARL: I would say that the white church is very different than the black church in terms of its tone and style on average. Foods — foodways could often be different. Music —

MURPHY: Those are being erased. Those are being — those are being erased.

CARL: Music could be different. If you look at the Super Bowl halftime show, which was not in English this year.

MURPHY: So, our ability to access white churches or white food or white music is being erased?

CARL: I am concerned with the majority common American culture that we had for some time that through particularly mass immigration, I think has become much more balkanized. And I think that weakens us. And again, I’m not running away from that comment. I’m not apologizing for it.

MURPHY: Well, I’m way over my time. I think you’re struggling to answer this question, right? Because underlying your beliefs is a sentiment that white culture is just simply better.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Yes. Clearly.

Brutal!

Even more brutally, it turns out Jeremy Carl’s nomination may get sunk by Republican opposition, including Utah Senator John Curtis, who says he’ll vote against confirming Carl over what he says are past anti-Israel views and insensitive remarks about the Jewish people.

Those ones, not all of his white nationalist views, but go figure.