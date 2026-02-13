‘An Age of Authoritarians’: AOC Issues Grave Warning About Trump at Munich Security Conference

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) sparked renewed speculation on Friday that she is gearing up for a presidential run in 2028 with an appearance at the Munich Security Conference.

Ocasio-Cortez took the stage for a panel discussion, during which she urged policymakers to invest in the working class and work toward solving the affordability crisis in order to blunt the rising tide of right-wing populism globally. She also warned that President Donald Trump and his MAGA coalition are working to create an “age of authoritarianism,” during which the world’s autocrats “carve” up the globe and dominate their respective spheres.

“Just a 20-second follow-up, really. Just quick: are there any particular institutions that a Democratic administration would want to save? Like, for voters, is it NATO? Is it the Climate Accord? Is it the Iran nuclear deal? What are—are there some things? Just give me a lily pad,” asked the moderator of the panel as it was winding down.

“Well, you know, first and foremost, I think we need to revisit our commitments to international aid—not just USAID, but the dozens of global compacts that the current secretary of state and President Trump have withdrawn from,” replied Ocasio-Cortez, adding:

They are looking to withdraw the United States from the entire world so that we can turn into an age of authoritarianism, of authoritarians, that can carve out the world where Donald Trump can command the Western Hemisphere and Latin America as his personal sandbox, where Putin can saber-rattle around Europe and try to bully around our own allies there, and for essentially authoritarians to have their own geographic domains. And it actually is the Trans-Pacific Partnership. It is our global alliances that can be a hard stop against authoritarian consolidation of power, particularly in the installation of regional puppet governments.

Watch the clip above.

