Morning Joe Crew Cracks Up as They Troll Trump’s Latest Made-Up Award: ‘Stop, They Did Not!’

MS NOW’s Morning Joe crew cracked up as they trolled Republicans for giving President Donald Trump “another” award made-up just for him, stitching the whole trend on FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s peace prize.

House Republicans gathered in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night for the National Republican Congressional Committee’s annual fundraiser, where Speaker Mike Johnson told attendees ahead of Trump’s remarks that the NRCC had created a new honor to present to the president, the America First Prize.

After rolling back the clip of Johnson presenting the gold statue when opening Thursday morning’s show, co-host Mika Brzezinski exclaimed, “Stop! They did not make up another award for him!”

“They did!” host Joe Scarborough replied, continuing: “And you know, it’s because the FIFA Peace Prize award has gone so well. Yeah. I mean, you know, a lot of conservatives criticized Barack Obama — I may have been one of them — not Obama, but the Nobel Prize committee for giving him the peace prize.”

He added: “So now, though, we have all these years later, all these prizes being given.”

Laughing uncontrollably, the host carried on: “Like, first of all, the FIFA Peace Prize. Since then, like, hell has rained down from above like never before!”

“Peace Prize before Venezuela? Before Iran? And now the America First Prize, of course, defined not just in the past couple years, ‘defined for a century’ as politicians in America who do not go to war, right, who focus at home instead. So now they’re giving another award. This is like giving me the ‘Brevity is the Soul of Wit Award’ – it just doesn’t fit!” he jibed as other laughed.

Co-host Willie Geist then noted he found Johnson’s move “heartbreaking” as he accused Trump’s allies of “infantalizing him”: “They’re infantilizing him a little bit – but here’s a trophy, here’s an iPad to watch bombs exploding in Iran to color your view of how the war is going – they treat him like a child. If I were him, I would be offended by it. But of course. But I don’t think he is.”

Scarborough then pointed out that contributor Katty Kay, a Morning Joe regular, was wearing a top bedazzled with glittering military insignia, joking at her “self-promotion” to “field marshall.”

“Where’s my prize?” Kay quipped, before Brzezinski, on the spot, sketched on her MS NOW mug to present the guest with her own “special” award.

“It’s not gold!” Kay said.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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