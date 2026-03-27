Phillies All-Star Sues Parents for Millions, Alleges They Took His Money To Cover Their Expenses

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm filed a lawsuit against his parents in a Philadelphia court, alleging that they siphoned large sums of money from him and used the cash to pay for their expenses.

The suit, which was filed on Wednesday, says Bohm’s parents, Daniel and Lisa Bohm, had managed financial accounts for the ballplayer, who was frozen out of the accounts. Bohm recently sought to review his financial matters in recent months, but says his parents refuse to let him access the accounts or provide information about them. The lawsuit alleges that Bohm’s parents have transferred millions of dollars from his account to their own.

“Mr. and Mrs. Bohm love their son very much and have always acted in his best interests, both personally and professionally, and still do so to this day,” a lawyer for the player’s parents said.

Bohm, who debuted with the Phillies in 2020 and was a National League All-Star in 2024, homered in the Phillies’ 5-3 opening day win at home against the Texas Rangers on Thursday. After the game, he told reporters, “I’m not going to address any personal matters right now.”

“Both parties say the first of the accounts was opened in 2019,” the Associated Press reported. “His parents told him that they assigned themselves a 10% stake, strictly for administration purposes, and that Bohm was the ‘true’ owner of all of the LLC’s assets, Bohm’s lawsuit said.”

The suit, which says Bohm’s parents live in an RV and travel the country, also claims the parents took money from the Alec Bohm Foundation, the ballplayer’s charity, to pay their expenses.

Bohm is seeking at least $3 million in damages and control of the accounts he has allegedly been frozen out of.

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