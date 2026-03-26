CNN’s Harry Enten Gives Trump ‘Reality Check’ After President Touted Poll Showing 100% Approval

CNN data analyst Harry Enten offered a “reality check,” and perhaps something of a walk-back after President Donald Trump repeatedly touted some highly favorable polling data.

Last week on CNN News Central, Enten highlighted an NBC News poll showing Trump has an approval rating of 100% among self-described MAGA voters.

“Sometimes you look at the polling data, and there are numbers that just jump off the screen at you, and this is one of those,” Enten said last week. “Because, just take a look here. ‘MAGA GOP view of Trump’ approve 100%! One hundred percent! If you are a member of MAGA and the GOP, you approve of Donald John Trump. Zero percent say that they disapprove.”

Not surprisingly, Trump ran with the equally unsurprising survey data showing that MAGA voters unanimously approve of the leader of MAGA.

“The CNN poll said I’m 100%, and they’ve never seen that before, which is an honor,” the president said in response last week. On Wednesday, he reiterated, “I got 100 percent in the CNN poll.”

Enten appeared on Thursday’s edition of The Source, where host Kaitlan Collins noted that Trump is quite fond of the poll he cited.

“Can you give us a reality check of where the president does stand?” she asked.

Entend replied:

Yeah, I’ll give you a reality check. Look, President Trump is quite popular with MAGA. MAGA very much enjoys this [Iran] war. They very much love the president. But of course, they are just a certain portion of the electorate. When you expand it out. The reality check is this. Donald Trump has never been more unpopular in his second term in office.

Enten then pointed to a Fox News poll released on Wednesday showing Trump with his highest disapproval rating ever in that survey, including his first term.

“And I will note this, Kaitlan Collins,” he continued. “It is not just the Fox News poll where Donald Trump is at an all-time highs in terms of his disapproval ratings, all-time lows in terms of his approval rating. It is in the polling aggregate as well. It has been poll after poll after poll in which he’s either at or near an all-time high in terms of his disapproval rating.”

Watch above via CNN.

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