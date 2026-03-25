A Republican senator claimed on Wednesday that ground troops would likely be needed to reopen a crucial oil passway in Iran, blasting the current state of President Donald Trump’s war as a “f*cking clusterf*ck.”

Tensions and oil prices remained high on Wednesday as the ongoing U.S. military operation in Iran continued its third week. Though Trump told reporters on Tuesday that the “war has been won,” questions about the administration’s plan for a resolution to the war remain prevalent.

Key among these is the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which has been closed for weeks amid volatile oil prices. Trump warned Iran over the weekend that it had 48 hours to reopen the Strait or face devastating strikes to crucial Iranian energy infrastructure.

But the president walked that back on Monday, claiming the two countries had held “productive conversations” – though the Iranian government denied that any such talks took place. The administration has continued to claim that negotiations are in progress. Iran maintains that they are not.

Amid the chaos, many members of the president’s party have voiced disapproval over the administration’s handling of the crisis– and their lack of transparency about their intentions for the war.

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), the chair of the House Armed Services Committee, called out Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s department on Wednesday for refusing to provide Congress with enough information about the conflict.

“We want to know more about what’s going on, what the options are, and why they’re being considered,” he said. “We’re just not getting enough answers.”

A Republican senator took it a step further, telling Semafor that the operation’s current state was a “f–king clusterf–k and entirely predictable.”

“There was a lot of superficial thinking that went into this operation,” the GOP senator said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “It’s like so much that happens right now. A very risk-seeking executive decides to make some risky moves that could turn out well.”

The senator also claimed that it would likely take ground troops and diplomacy to reopen the strait, a possibility some in his party have claimed they will refuse to fund. Trump ordered 3,000 more U.S. troops to the Middle East on Tuesday– following his initial deployment days prior.

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