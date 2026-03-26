White House Ignites Online Frenzy With Mysterious, Now-Deleted Clip Where Voice Says, ‘Launching Soon’

The White House set off a late-night guessing game online on Wednesday night after posting two cryptic videos online, before quietly deleting one.

The unexplained clips appeared on the administration’s official X and Instagram accounts within the space of an hour, racking up millions of views and leaving viewers scrambling for meaning.

The first video, posted around 9:15 p.m. ET, is a brief and disorienting vertically shot clip seemingly filmed on a smartphone, the camera angled down at someone’s feet, while text on screen urges viewers to switch the “sound on.”

A female voice cuts through, saying, “So cool!” and asking, “It’s launching soon, right?”

A male voice then replies, “Yes.”

Four seconds later, it ends. Roughly 90 minutes after appearing, it was deleted.

The White House posted then deleted this video. Someone in the video asked, “It’s launching soon, right?” pic.twitter.com/vdulzWxTdZ — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 26, 2026

A second post followed at 10 p.m., equally opaque. The screen flickers with black static, punctuated by the ping of a phone notification alert. In a single frame, a U.S. flag appears and disappears.

The tweet’s text offers no clues, only emojis of a smartphone and sound. This post remains on the White House page as of this writing.

There was no explanation from the White House, and requests for comment went unanswered.

Online, the void filled quickly. Some users questioned whether the accounts had been hacked. Others read the posts as a deliberate and ambiguous tease.

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