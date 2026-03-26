‘I’m President of the United States!’ Trump Snipes at Reporter Calling Him Out for Voting by Mail Even Though He Called It ‘Mail-in Cheating’

President Donald Trump got snippy with a reporter on Thursday who called him out for recently voting by mail — despite recently denouncing the practice as “mail-in cheating.”

In a cross exchange during the question-and-answer portion of Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, the president sniped at PBS White House correspondent Liz Landers for pressing him about his recent vote by mail in a special Florida state legislature election — despite his recent criticism of that voting method.

“Tell me about mail-in ballots, go ahead,” Trump told Landers. “You mean, I used a mail-in ballot, you probably said? Yeah, I did. You know why? Because I’m President of the United States. And because of the fact that I’m President of the United States, I did a mail-in ballot for elections that took place in Florida — because I felt I should be here instead of being in the beautiful sunshine.”

“But you were in Palm Beach, sir, the last few weekends,” Landers said.

“That’s right,” Trump replied. “I decided that I was going to vote by mail-in ballot because I couldn’t be there because I had a lot of different things. But you know, we have exceptions for mail-in ballots. You do know that, right? So if you’re away, we have an exception. If you’re in the military, we have an exception. If you are on a business trip, we would have an exceptions. If you disabled, we’d have an exception. And if you are ill, if you aren’t feeling good. So I was away. Mostly in Washington, D.C., so I used a mail-in ballot.”

The president went on to fire a parting shot at Landers before calling on another reporter.

“I appreciate the question, because I know it was so well-meaning,” Trump said sarcastically.

Watch above, via Fox News.

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