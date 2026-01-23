House Democrat Announces Support For ICE Deportations In His State: They Have the ‘Right and Responsibility’

House Democrat Jared Golden (D-ME) threw his support behind Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportations in his state on Friday, claiming the federal agency has “the right and responsibility” to remove criminals who are in the country illegally.

Golden’s position is in stark contrast to that of Democratic officials in Minnesota, who have told ICE to “get the f*ck out,” as citizen protests continue to rage.

“Federal law enforcement agencies have the right and responsibility to enforce federal laws, including immigration laws, and a targeted law enforcement operation focused on individuals who have engaged in criminal activity serves the public interest,” Golden wrote on social media.

Golden reminded the Department of Homeland Security that it needed to lay off legal U.S. citizens and follow due process when it does make arrests.

“It’s also true that for long-term stability and social cohesion, law enforcement requires public trust,” Golden wrote. “DHS should prioritize its enforcement actions on public safety and must themselves comply with federal laws. Immigrants with legal status should not be targeted, court authorities should be obeyed and due process must be followed.”

The congressman continued with a message to protesters:

Free speech and lawful protest are protected rights, but regardless of how anyone feels about immigration policy or ICE’s tactics, people must not obstruct or impede law enforcement activities,” Golden wrote. “And all of us — including public officials — must resist the urge to amplify tensions or spread unverified reports. That is a recipe for confrontation and escalation that helps no one.

Golden was first elected in 2019, but announced in November that he would not run for reelection. He wrote in an op-ed for The Bangor Daily News that he has “never loved politics.

“I don’t fear losing,” Golden wrote. “What has become apparent to me is that I now dread the prospect of winning. Simply put, what I could accomplish in this increasingly unproductive Congress pales in comparison to what I could do in that time as a husband, a father and a son.”

