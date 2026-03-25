‘Cheap Political Stunt’: Karoline Leavitt GOES OFF on Jamie Raskin and MS NOW ‘Propaganda’

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt sounded off on Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and MS NOW over what she characterized as a cheap political stunt and left-wing propaganda at a briefing on Wednesday.

Leavitt’s comments pertained to a letter Raskin addressed to Attorney General Pam Bondi and MS NOW’s coverage of it, and came during an exchange with Real America’s Voice’s Brian Glenn:

GLENN: Does the White House have a comment on a letter that was sent from Congressman Raskin to the DOJ alleging that the DOJ recklessly released damning information in regards to President [Donald] Trump’s documents? LEAVITT: Yes, I saw that letter from Congressman Raskin this morning, who, I would add, has zero credibility, and this letter was clearly a cheap political stunt. What the congressman did here, Brian, and for everyone in the room who’s hopefully not reporting on this as fact, is that he took untrue and salacious claims in a memo that was produced by Jack Smith, who has been completely discredited for his lawfare and his witch hunts against this president, and that information was unverified. It never even made it into the indictment because it was so unverified, and what happened to that indictment anyway? It was thrown out, and Jack Smith has been proven, again, to be a prosecutor on a witch hunt against President Trump. He [Smith] tried to throw him [Trump] in jail ahead of the 2024 election, the Biden Department of Justice was fully on board with this lawfare campaign. And in fact, this story that was concocted by Congressman Raskin was so ridiculous, I understand his communications team reached out to some outlets in this room who responsibly said, “We’re not going to write this because this is just too much.” However, of course, MSNOW did write that story this morning because they continue to be left-wing propaganda for the Democrat party. But I think Jack Smith has been proven to be a liar and a fraud, and this is, again, a cheap political stunt from a Democrat on Capitol Hill who I think wants to get himself on cable television.

According to MS NOW’s story about the matter, “Special counsel Jack Smith gathered evidence that then-candidate Donald Trump took many top secret documents that related to his worldwide business interests, and investigators considered this a likely motive for Trump concealing them at his Florida club after he left the White House, according to newly released case records. The special prosecutor also had evidence indicating that after leaving office Trump had shown a classified map to passengers on a private plane, including his future chief of staff, Susie Wiles, and took at least one document that was so secret that only six people had authority to review it, according to a memo reviewed by MS NOW and cited by the House Judiciary Committee’s ranking Democrat, Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland.”

In his letter to Bondi, Raskin accused the DOJ of covering up details about Trump’s retention of classified documents after leaving office in 2021, writing, “This glimpse into the trove of evidence behind the coverup reveals a President of the United States who may have sold out our national security to enrich himself.”

Watch above via CNN.

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